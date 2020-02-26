UrduPoint.com
Audit Dept Plays Vital Role In Ensuring Transparency In Use Of Funds: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:43 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said the role of audit department is very important in ensuring transparency in utilization of public funds

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said the role of audit department is very important in ensuring transparency in utilization of public funds.

The Governor of Sindh observed this while talking to Director General Audit Sindh Miandad Rahoojo, who called on him at the Governor's House here, said a statement.

Imran Ismail said that the timely audit help to point out faults in the public sector.

They also discussed the matters related to timely audit of public funds, transparency in utilization of funds and overall performance of Directorate General Audit.

Miandad Rahoojo presented audit reports for the financial year 2018-19 of different departments.

