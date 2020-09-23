Audit made mandatory for higher education institutions: Governor Shah Farman

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman has taken serious notice of financial irregularities in Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and issuance of fake degrees by some of the public sector universities of the province and said there would be no compromise on the financial discipline and merit based system in the higher educational institutions.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the Governor said that all public sector universities had been directed to prepare their fiscal budget on the basis of genuine requirement and audit was made mandatory for all the higher educational institutions, adding Director General Audit was also asked to conduct Audit of the varsities. In Addition treasurer in all universities are being posted from Audit and Accounts Group in consultation with Auditor General of Pakistan.

He said that unfortunately there was no transparent audit system in the varsities as they had been preparing their own budget with weak internal audit system resulting in financial crises in universities.

He said that illegal recruitments and nepotism will not be tolerated at any cost and a number of inquiries are continued to probe illegal recruitments in the varsities.

The Governor said that concrete steps are being taken to restore quality educational and standard and KP government is committed to establish a merit based system in all public sector universities, asserting that there would be no compromise on the educational standard as it was linked with the future of the coming generation.

The governor said the amendment proposed in the Universities Act 2012 was only to bring overall merit based and transparent system in the affairs of the varsities and make VCs sufficiently strengthened in administrative affairs particularly.