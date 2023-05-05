UrduPoint.com

Audit Of 6000 Property Registration Begins As DC Bends Hard On Corruption, Tout Mafia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2023 | 07:02 PM

Deputy Commissioner Omar Jahangir has decided to go after the corrupt elements in the registry branch and the tout mafia and has initiated the process of a physical audit of 6000 property registration in the district

On the orders of DC, e-Khidmat Markaz has started registering the property registration cases for the convenience of people through e-registration portal, says an official release.

"Citizens can now avail services through e-portal without engaging any tout", Omar Jahangir said.

He said that staff would be recruited for the registry branch through a process of test in a transparent manner. He said that physical audit of 6000 registration cases has begun adding that scrutiny of merely 110 cases has shown that the national kitty was deprived of Rs 20 million worth of taxes.

The corrupt registry Moharrirs would be blacklisted and references would be sent against them to Anti Corruption Establishment, DC added.

