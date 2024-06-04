Audit of performance of price control magistrates being conducted: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sadhu said that audit through special branch was being conducted of the price control magistrates to monitor their performance in order tighten noose around the profiteers before Eid-Ul-Adha.

Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, the deputy commissioner said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to follow zero tolerance policy against the profiteers in order to provide relief to masses. He said that all possible efforts being made to facilitate masses through offering them commodities on controlled rates.

Sandhu maintained that price control magistrates have been directed to visit markets on daily basis and check prices of the commodities adding that violations of bread prices and other commodities would not be tolerated.

The deputy commissioner was briefed in the meeting that fine Rs 98000 has been imposed on various hotels and shops over violations of bread prices in a day. He was informed that 185 field inspections were being conducted on daily basis and heavy fine was being imposed on violators.

The DC directed strict monitoring of fruit and vegetable markets to control price hike.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Saif, Assistant commissioners and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.