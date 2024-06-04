Audit Of Performance Of Price Control Magistrates Being Conducted: DC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 07:02 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sadhu said that audit through special branch was being conducted of the price control magistrates to monitor their performance in order tighten noose around the profiteers before Eid-Ul-Adha
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sadhu said that audit through special branch was being conducted of the price control magistrates to monitor their performance in order tighten noose around the profiteers before Eid-Ul-Adha.
Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, the deputy commissioner said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to follow zero tolerance policy against the profiteers in order to provide relief to masses. He said that all possible efforts being made to facilitate masses through offering them commodities on controlled rates.
Sandhu maintained that price control magistrates have been directed to visit markets on daily basis and check prices of the commodities adding that violations of bread prices and other commodities would not be tolerated.
The deputy commissioner was briefed in the meeting that fine Rs 98000 has been imposed on various hotels and shops over violations of bread prices in a day. He was informed that 185 field inspections were being conducted on daily basis and heavy fine was being imposed on violators.
The DC directed strict monitoring of fruit and vegetable markets to control price hike.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Saif, Assistant commissioners and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Stocks retreat, oil slides further on US economy worries
2 suspects arrested in alleged police encounter
KSL schedule announced, tournament begins in September
Running tests for PHP recruitment
Hot, dry weather expected
Traders, drivers hail govt's decision to ease Pak-Afghan trade
All communities enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan: Minister for Law and Ju ..
First Punjab music competition held
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
One killed in Karachi firing incident
Minister inaugurates solarization plant in Category-D hospital Barra
DC leads operation against Margalla fires with local support
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 suspects arrested in alleged police encounter5 minutes ago
-
Running tests for PHP recruitment5 minutes ago
-
All communities enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan: Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam ..32 minutes ago
-
First Punjab music competition held32 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi firing incident32 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates solarization plant in Category-D hospital Barra32 minutes ago
-
DC leads operation against Margalla fires with local support35 minutes ago
-
Retired teacher laud education ministry for resolves pension issue35 minutes ago
-
The Speaker Legislative Assembly of AJK visits to BISP Camp site:35 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio drive underway35 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on death of 11 workers in Sanjadi coal mine incident35 minutes ago
-
Two criminals injured during encounter with police42 minutes ago