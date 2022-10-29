Audit of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar demanded

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N, Peshawar chapter here on Saturday demanded the provincial government for conducting eight-year audit of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP).

The demand was made by President PML-N Peshawar, Malik Nadeem accompanied by General Secretary Mohammad Saeed Butt and Joint Secretary Shehzad Qureshi while talking to journalists here at his office.

He said the WSSP was established in 2014 and hired 2400 employees from Town Municipal Administrations. He said the WSSP has now stopped the salaries of these employees and constituted a committee for their illegal rollback to TMAs over the pretext of insufficient funds.

However, he said that CEO WSSP who was nowadays in Canada was leading a lavish life while the company has recently purchased two luxury vehicles for high-ups. He said WSSP has also awarded a contract to a Lahore-based contractor for monitoring the cleaning staff who will induct 30 more instructors.

Nadeem questioned where Rs 4 billion funds were being spent and demanded transparent inquiry on the alleged embezzlement.