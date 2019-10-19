UrduPoint.com
Audit Points Out Massive Irregularities In 21 Departments In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 03:34 PM

Audit points out massive irregularities in 21 departments in KP

Audit General of Pakistan (AGP) has pointed out corruption and corrupt practices of RS 52 billion in 21 Departments at KP

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) Audit General of Pakistan (AGP) has pointed out corruption and corrupt practices of RS 52 billion in 21 Departments at KP.According to AGP audit report more than 7 billion rupees have been misappropriated during the fiscal year 2016-17.

Provincial Government caused financial damage to state exchequer by illegal appointments, purchase of goods at higher rates , delay in recoveries and stealing governmental material..According to report irregularities of RS 8 Billons in department of Primary and Secondary education and 2 billions in Agricultural department have been committed.

Illegal appointments have been made, sub standards books have been purchased and hostel generator has been stolen. As per report Islamia collage cashier has been accused of embezzling more than 13 million rupees.According to AGP irregularities of RS7 billion in public sector enterprises and more than RS2 billion in Disaster Management Organization have been found out.

In different recoveries made by provincial government irregularities of more the 68 crores have been pointed out.

Flaws in accounts section, administrational structure and poor financial rules have bee also pointed out in the AGP report.The AGP also expressed concerns over non recoveries from various institutions in the province.It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tahreek Insaf (PTI) has been ruling party in KPK for last 6 years.

There have been reports of corruption in several projects including Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).Provincial government recently decided to introduce new Anti-Corruption Policy under which officers who have been working at the same place for two years have been transferred.

