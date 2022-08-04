Audit report findings:Minority Commission expresses serious concerns over tedious action

Supreme Court's One-Man Commission (OMC) on Minority Rights expresses serious concerns on Thursday over slow action on the findings of Forensic Audit Report (FAR), 2021-2022 of the properties of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Supreme Court's One-Man Commission (OMC) on Minority Rights expresses serious concerns on Thursday over slow action on the findings of Forensic Audit Report (FAR), 2021-2022 of the properties of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB).

The OMC directed ETPB and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to establish an effective inter-agency coordination mechanism to swiftly retrieve illegally occupied properties.

Chairman OMC Dr Shoaib Suddle presided the first review meeting held here in Islamabad that took into consideration the progress made so far against the irregularities and malpractices identified through audit.

Reportedly, the cumulative figure related to the audit report amounts to a staggering Rs 77.597 billion in the ETPB's 7,143 urban properties alone.

The meeting was attended by Chairman ETPB Habib ur Rehman Gilani, Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony (MoRA) Alamgir Ahmad Khan, Director FIA Saqib Sultan, and others.

Chairman Dr Shoaib Suddle underscored that the implementation of FAR was a huge challenge that sought a systematic and effective approach in achieving promising outcomes.

It was further decided to hold a meeting every first Tuesday of the month to review retrieval of illegally occupied urban properties and agricultural lands; recovery of outstanding rent and early finalisation of pending cases in courts.

Moreover, matters which are to be adjudicated by the Secretary MoRA and the Chairman ETPB to be promptly resolved, decided in the meeting.

The 'OMC' directed the ETPB to prepare a list of cases pending in all the courts. The OMC further asserted that the recovered amount should be verified from the Federal Audit by the district offices of ETPB.

The OMC particularly stressed to expedite the implementation of the Supreme Court's orders related to faster implementation of FAR 2021-22.

The OMC also directed the chairman ETPB to provide a copy of the report on 'Geo Tagging' of ETPB properties and also ordered to get the burnt record of Nankana Sahib office reconstructed and verified by the Federal Audit.

The sources privy to the commission revealed that as the implementation of FAR 2021-22 was being supervised directly by the Supreme Court, the Public Accounts Committee was not involved in the matter.