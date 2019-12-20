(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :A performance report of the Punjab Auqaf Department and various audit reports of projects, including the Multan Metro Bus, were presented in the Punjab Assembly

The PA session started one hour and 40 minutes behind its scheduled time with Panel of Chirman Mian Shafi in the chair.

During the session, Parliamentary Secretary for Auqaf Mehar Taimoor Lali told the house that 70 kanal land of Darbar Hazrat Mian Meer was occupied by encroachers which soon be vacated from them as directions had already been issued to retrieve the land.

The performance report of the Auqaf department was also presented during the session, which mentioned that the Auqaf department was looking after affairs of 544 shrines in Punjab and the department earned annual revenue of over Rs 1.69 billion from these shrines, whereas the Auqaf department spent over Rs 2.95 billion on expenses pertaining to shrines.

The Punjab government also presented audit reports of various departments, including the Multan Metro Bus project.

Later, the opposition pointed out quorum to which the session was adjourned till December 23 (Monday) at 3pm.