Audition For "Talent Hunt" Programme At PNCA On Feburary 28

Audition for "Talent Hunt" programme at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will be held on Feburary 28 to discover best singers and musicians from all over the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Audition for "Talent Hunt" programme at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will be held on Feburary 28 to discover best singers and musicians from all over the country.

PNCA has started this programme for the promotion of classical and semi-classical to folk, modern tunes and pop singing among the younger generation and to groom their hidden talent at National Art Gallery (NAG).

��� Renowned professionals and master artisans in different specialized music fields would be�taking auditions of registered participants at PNCA.��� � ���According to an�official, Talent Hunt programme�attracting large number of young music aspirant as hundred of participants are taking registration of the said programme to show their skills.

�� ����� ��� He said that the said programme�was an effort to promote music field along with polishing the creative skills of the young blood.

He said that any citizen can participate in programme adding that competition for playing instruments will also be held for both boys and girls to present their skills in playing flute, tabla, guitar, violin, keyboard and harmonium,he added.

���� "The� programme� provides a platform to the young enthusiast to discover and polish their talent in different art forms",he stated.