Auditions For 5th Annual Singing Competition Held

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Auditions for 5th annual singing competition held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Auditions for the 5th annual singing competition was held at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium here on Monday.

According to Director Faisalabad Arts Council Zahid Iqbal, the objective of auditions was to select the singers for competition which would be held at the same place soon.

The first three position holder Christian artists will be awarded with prizes.

The competition was organized in collaboration with district administration, Punjab Arts Council, Municipal Corporation and District Coordination Committee for Minorities Affairs Faisalabad.

More Stories From Pakistan

