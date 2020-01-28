UrduPoint.com
Auditions For LAC Singing Contest Completed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:19 PM

Auditions for LAC singing contest completed

Auditions for Lahore Arts Council's singing contest titled 'Alhamra Folk Music Competition' have been completed, in which 15 contestants were selected

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Auditions for Lahore Arts Council's singing contest titled 'Alhamra Folk Music Competition' have been completed, in which 15 contestants were selected.

According to a spokesperson for the Lahore Arts Council (LAC), the final round of the contest would be held on Wednesday at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall.

Singers from all over Pakistan participated in the audition. LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan welcomed the contestants and expressed his best wishes for them.

