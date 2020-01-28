Auditions for LAC singing contest completed

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Auditions for Lahore Arts Council's singing contest titled 'Alhamra Folk Music Competition' have been completed, in which 15 contestants were selected.

According to a spokesperson for the Lahore Arts Council (LAC), the final round of the contest would be held on Wednesday at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall.

Singers from all over Pakistan participated in the audition. LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan welcomed the contestants and expressed his best wishes for them.