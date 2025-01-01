Open Menu

Auditor-General Of Pakistan Achieves Timely Certification Of Financial Statements

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Auditor-General of Pakistan achieves timely certification of financial statements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Department of the Auditor-General of Pakistan (DAGP) has achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing the certification of 245 Appropriation Accounts and Financial Statements across Federal, provincial, and local governments, as well as self-accounting entities and authorities, well ahead of the constitutional deadline of December 31, 2024.

This accomplishment, made under the provisions of Articles 168-171 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Sections 7-15 of the AGP’s Ordinance 2001, underscores the DAGP's commitment to fulfilling its constitutional mandate.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Auditor-General highlighted the importance of this achievement in ensuring the reliability and accuracy of financial statements for public scrutiny and policy making.

He emphasized that the timely certification of financial accounts strengthens public trust in financial governance and fosters a culture of accountability within the country’s fiscal framework.

"This timely completion reflects our dedication to upholding the highest standards of auditing and our commitment to fostering transparency and governance. It is a collective victory for the entire DAGP team and the executives whose cooperation was pivotal," said the Auditor-General.

While congratulating his team, the Auditor-General commended the hard work and professionalism demonstrated by the audit and accounts offices. He also extended heartfelt gratitude to the executive authorities for their cooperation, without which this uphill task would not have been possible.

Related Topics

Pakistan December

Recent Stories

Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

2 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Moh ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..

32 minutes ago
 Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of ..

Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match o ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday

1 hour ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to ob ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon

1 hour ago
 PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 ..

PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points

1 hour ago
Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family ..

UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza

13 hours ago
 Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 202 ..

Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows

14 hours ago
 Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to ze ..

Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan