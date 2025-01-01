Auditor-General of Pakistan achieves timely certification of financial statements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Department of the Auditor-General of Pakistan (DAGP) has achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing the certification of 245 Appropriation Accounts and Financial Statements across Federal, provincial, and local governments, as well as self-accounting entities and authorities, well ahead of the constitutional deadline of December 31, 2024.

This accomplishment, made under the provisions of Articles 168-171 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Sections 7-15 of the AGP’s Ordinance 2001, underscores the DAGP's commitment to fulfilling its constitutional mandate.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Auditor-General highlighted the importance of this achievement in ensuring the reliability and accuracy of financial statements for public scrutiny and policy making.

He emphasized that the timely certification of financial accounts strengthens public trust in financial governance and fosters a culture of accountability within the country’s fiscal framework.

"This timely completion reflects our dedication to upholding the highest standards of auditing and our commitment to fostering transparency and governance. It is a collective victory for the entire DAGP team and the executives whose cooperation was pivotal," said the Auditor-General.

While congratulating his team, the Auditor-General commended the hard work and professionalism demonstrated by the audit and accounts offices. He also extended heartfelt gratitude to the executive authorities for their cooperation, without which this uphill task would not have been possible.