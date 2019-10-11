Auditors indicate Rs 171 billion sleaze in FBR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The several happenings of corruption, embezzlement and financial misappropriation of Rs 171 billion has been revealed in Federal Board of Revenue

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) The several happenings of corruption, embezzlement and financial misappropriation of Rs 171 billion has been revealed in Federal Board of Revenue .Despite the tall claims , the PTI's government has also failed to introduce reforms package in FBR and the organization is being run on the old rules and regulation, which opens many doors for corruption.The audit report said that due to weak fiscal management , corruption , embezzlement and financial misappropriation of about Rs 132 billion is carried out in FBR annually , and if the government and Chairman of the board take prudent measures this hefty amount can be saved and added up to the national kitty.

Auditor General mentioned in his report that Rs 39.41 billion had been embezzled through weak financial system last year .An amount of Rs 26 billion were recovered on account of revenues in 2016 , whereas the recoveries of Rs 30 billion were made last year.

, whereas the officers of FBR refund billion of rupees extra to their blue eyed businessmen .

After the audit objections , some Rs 10 billion were recovered from the corrupt officers and dishonest industrialists and traders, which were deposited in national exchequer.The report also revealed that Member Customs tried to take away Rs 35 billion but this effort was thwarted .

The customs officials neither get cash the guarantees of Rs 23 billion nor collected the fines of Rs 12 billion from exporters and importers, just to convey undue advantage to the businessmen.

Some of the officials have benefited the traders of Rs 3.64 billion by wrong interpretation of law. Furthermore customs officer did not auction the confiscated goods , which had been destroyed as no care was made of these items.