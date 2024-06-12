Auditor’s Widow Gets Rs 1.87m Under Revised Family Assistance Package
Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Widow of a BPS-18 Audit Officer received over Rs 1.87 million under revised Family Assistance Package on the order of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi here Wednesday.
The District Accounts Office Multan officials informed the Federal Ombudsman regional office in compliance report that the cheque was handed over to the complainant widow.
Farhat Arshad, the widow of a BPS-18 Auditor Arshad Iqbal Shahia, said in her complaint that her husband had died in 2013 while serving in Directorate General Audit (DGA) Punjab and she applied for the payment of benefits. The concerned office paid the benefits in the light of old notification instead of instructions laid down in the Federal Government’s revised notification. After failing to get relief, she filed petition with the office of Federal Ombudsman. The Federal Ombudsman Multan region senior investigator Dr. Zahid Malik sought report from DGA Punjab. The department said in its report that benefits were paid to the widow, however, later, the government revised its policy in the year 2014 with effect from June 5, 2013. But it remained in abeyance till issuance of clarification by Establishment Division in 2018.
The bereaved family submitted its claim on Nov 17, 2023 for payment of Financial Assistance Package under revised notification. An official who appeared before the Federal Ombudsman said that a request was then forwarded to the department for allocation of budget but they were informed they needed advice from the regulation wing.
The Federal Ombudsman then issued notices to DG AGPR Lahore, DG Audit Punjab, and Director Policy Islamabad for submission of reply, says Federal Ombudsman Multan office spokesman.
During the hearing, Mohib Ali Magsi, Audit Officer DGA Punjab, Multan, said the payment would be made soon after allocation of budget in the light of advice from regulation wing. The federal Ombudsman ordered that the payment be made and compliance report be sent to his office within fifteen days.
On Wednesday, Audit Officer appeared before the Federal Ombudsman Multan regional advisor and informed that a cheque worth Rs 18,786,747 was handed over to the complainant widow by accounts office Multan.
Dr. Zahid Malik said that Federal Ombudsman office was speedily redressing grievances of people on their complaints against federal government departments in accordance with laws and rules.
Recent Stories
PRCS empowers flood-affected families with livelihood assistance through Loader ..
NCRC launches State of Children in Pakistan Portal
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils Rs18.877 tri ..
Court grants bail to PTI lawyers in Manika attack case
Heli Safari Service to facilitate tourists at Shandur Polo
Municipal Commissioner Saddar visits basketball courts; assures full facilities ..
DIG takes notice of injured policeman
Ambassador of Turkmenistan visits Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
Delegation of Punjab University students visits PSCA
Dcs Abbottabad, Haripur imposes section 144 on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha
Russell rested for Scotland rugby tour of the Americas
US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PRCS empowers flood-affected families with livelihood assistance through Loader Rickshaw distributio ..11 minutes ago
-
NCRC launches State of Children in Pakistan Portal11 minutes ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils Rs18.877 trillion federal budget11 minutes ago
-
Court grants bail to PTI lawyers in Manika attack case11 minutes ago
-
DIG takes notice of injured policeman22 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Punjab University students visits PSCA23 minutes ago
-
Dcs Abbottabad, Haripur imposes section 144 on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews arrangements at cattle markets25 minutes ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb expresses gratitude to coalition partner ..25 minutes ago
-
Female drug dealer arrested in Karachi25 minutes ago
-
Conspiracies to bankrupt Pakistan thwarted; economic stability achieved: PM29 minutes ago
-
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector29 minutes ago