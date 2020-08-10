Aug 13 last date for online admission in Swabi Women University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) ::Women University Swabi Monday announced August 13 as last date for submission of online admission forms in four-year BS programs to be followed by display of merit list.

According to vice chancellor Professor Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi, this year the university has started new departments of Zoology, Computer Science, Media Studies, Mathematics, English, Psychology, urdu, Management Sciences, Economics, Arts and Design, Physics, Chemistry, Political Sciences, Law, Pak Studies, Social Works, Islamiyat, Health Informatics, Medical Sonography, Diagnostic Laboratory Sciences, Microbiology and Immunology,food Sciences and Nutrition.

She said that the female graduates of these subjects would get better employment opportunities in future, adding that the purpose of introducing new disciplines is to provide opportunities to females in each and every field of life so that they could compete with males.