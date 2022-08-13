Aug 14 reminds sacrifices of forefathers: Additional CS Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt.(Retd) Saqib Zafar congratulated the nation on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day and said that August 14 reminds us the eternal sacrifices of our forefathers.

Capt.

(Retd) Saqib Zafar said that millions of people had crossed rivers of blood for the freedom of Pakistan.

"We salute the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan,"he added.

He said "we have to pledge to take our homeland to the heights of development and prosperity so that the dream of Pakistan can be realized."