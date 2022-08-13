UrduPoint.com

Aug 14 Reminds Sacrifices Of Forefathers: Additional CS Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Aug 14 reminds sacrifices of forefathers: Additional CS Punjab

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt.(Retd) Saqib Zafar congratulated the nation on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day and said that August 14 reminds us the eternal sacrifices of our forefathers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt.(Retd) Saqib Zafar congratulated the nation on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day and said that August 14 reminds us the eternal sacrifices of our forefathers.

Capt.

(Retd) Saqib Zafar said that millions of people had crossed rivers of blood for the freedom of Pakistan.

"We salute the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan,"he added.

He said "we have to pledge to take our homeland to the heights of development and prosperity so that the dream of Pakistan can be realized."

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Independence August Blood Million

Recent Stories

What Babar Azam is doing these days?

What Babar Azam is doing these days?

3 minutes ago
 All set to celebrate Independence Day in Dera

All set to celebrate Independence Day in Dera

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Police awards boxing champion Shaheer Afridi ..

Sindh Police awards boxing champion Shaheer Afridi with commendation certificate ..

5 minutes ago
 Federal govt delays appointment of NBP President

Federal govt delays appointment of NBP President

33 minutes ago
 PIA announces 14 per cent discount in fares for pa ..

PIA announces 14 per cent discount in fares for passengers on domestic flights

2 hours ago
 Mona Singh defends her role as mother of Aamir Kha ..

Mona Singh defends her role as mother of Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.