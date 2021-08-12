UrduPoint.com

Aug 25 Last Date For Farmers To Get Laser Land Leveler At Subsidized Rate

Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Aug 25 last date for farmers to get Laser Land Leveler at subsidized rate

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Agriculture Department has asked the farmers to apply till Aug 25 if they want to buy a Laser Land Leveler at a very low price under a revolutionary government scheme offering Rs 250,000 subsidy on every unit. A huge subsidy is being offered under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme worth Rs 300 billion that is also under execution in Punjab under strict monitoring by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The intending farmers must file applications along with required documents with Deputy Director Agriculture Water Management till Aug 25, says an official release issued here Thursday.

The applicant must have a tractor and should be land owner, cultivator, a tenant (Mazaray) or an agriculture graduate. He should not have more than 12.5 acre land in irrigated areas and must be ready to level 300 acre land per year by offering services during the project period.

Farmers who have already received Laser Land Leveler under some other scheme were not entitled to avail the facility. Allotment of Laser Land Levelers would be finalized by a district committee under supervision of Deputy Commissioner. Draw would be held in case number of applicants exceeded number of units. Those farmers who had submitted applications in 2020-21 and could not be successful in draw need not apply afresh as their last year's applications would be admissible. They, however, would have to file an affidavit that the ownership status of their land and tractor was still same. Application forms can be obtained from the offices of Deputy Director or Assistant Director Agriculture Water Management or can be downloaded from 'www.ofwm.agripunjab.gov.pk'.

