Aug 5, 2019 Blackest Day In IIOJK History: Masarrat Alam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The illegally detained Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Masarrat Alam Butt, has said that August 5, 2019 is one of the blackest days in the history of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Masarrat Alam Butt in a message sent from an Indian jail and released in Srinagar said the people of IIOJK are standing firm against Indian occupation of their homeland and they have completely rejected all the unconstitutional and illegal imperialist measures taken by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on August 05, 2019.

The APHC Chairman said the 3 years constant siege and continued Indian state terrorism have wreaked havoc in the entire occupied territory, which has been turned into a torture chamber by the communal Modi regime. He deplored that the caged Kashmiris have been abandoned and neglected by the world and criminal silence of the international community has emboldened New Delhi to trample humanity under jackboots in occupied Kashmir.

Masarrat Alam Butt said dreaded Indian forces are engaged round the clock in killing of the innocent Kashmiris, arson, humiliation, torture, loot and plunder and other crimes to force the Kashmiris into submission. However, he said, the Kashmiri people are rendering unparalleled sacrifices to give a clear message to India and the world that they reject Indian subjugation and will continue their freedom movement till the holding of an impartial plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir as per the UN resolutions.

The APHC Chairman said Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory and scrapping of its special status by India is not only a violation of the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir but also a blatant violation of the international law.

He also appealed to the government of Pakistan to take the Kashmir dispute on priority in view of the drastic demographic changes being made by India in IIOJK to turn the Muslim majority territory into a minority.

