Aug 5, A Darkest Day In Kashmir's Freedom Struggle: Mushaal Malik
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 11:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Mushaal Mullick, the wife of prominent Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik Tuesday said that August 5, 2019, marks the darkest day in the history of Kashmir’s freedom movement.
Speaking to the media here at Mazar-e-Quaid, Mushaal Mullick said that visiting the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam provides spiritual strength and inspiration. "Quaid-e-Azam devoted every moment of his life to Pakistan’s freedom. He declared Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan," she stated.
Highlighting the plight of Kashmiris, she said, “August 5 stands as the blackest day in our struggle. Today, Kashmiris truly understand the cost of freedom, she added.
”
Mushaal strongly criticized Indian policies, stating, “India is involved in sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan. The RAW network is deeply rooted within the country. Even during times of war, India has targeted civilian populations.”
Mushaal Mullick further added that Allah granted Pakistan victory in the battle of truth, despite Indian provocations. “India falsely blamed Pakistan for the Pulwama attack and used it as a pretext to launch aggression,” she said.
Earlier, Mushaal Mullick, along with her daughter visited Mazar e Quaid and laid floral wreath on the shrine of the father othe nation. She also offered fateha and recited verses from Holy Quran.
