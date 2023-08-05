Aug-5 remains darkest day in history of IIOJ&K : CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sentiments on the occasion of Kashmir's Youm-e-Istehsal, stating that August 5 remains the darkest day in the history of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

In a statement, he condemned India's illegal and unilateral actions on August 5, 2019, which sought to change the status of Kashmir.

The CM strongly criticized India for committing a grave crime against humanity by revoking the special status of Kashmiris and attempting to erode the identity of the Kashmiri nation. He highlighted the plight of Kashmiris, with the occupying Indian army subjecting eight million Kashmiris to confinement in their own homes.

He expressed concern over the extrajudicial killings of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters and so-called search operations, while the Kashmiri leadership remained under arrest.

Despite facing atrocities, the spirit of freedom among Kashmiris remained resilient, he said.

Mohsin Naqvi extended the Pakistani nation's support and admiration for the unwavering efforts of Kashmiris. He emphasized that India's actions have exposed it as an oppressive and occupying state in the eyes of the world.

He lamented the indifference of the international community towards the crisis in IIOJ&K, urging them to awaken to the voice of the Kashmiri people.

The caretaker chief minister expressed hope that Kashmiri brothers andsisters would one day witness the dawn of freedom, insha'Allah.