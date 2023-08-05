Open Menu

Aug-5 Remains Darkest Day In History Of IIOJ&K : CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Aug-5 remains darkest day in history of IIOJ&K : CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sentiments on the occasion of Kashmir's Youm-e-Istehsal, stating that August 5 remains the darkest day in the history of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

In a statement, he condemned India's illegal and unilateral actions on August 5, 2019, which sought to change the status of Kashmir.

The CM strongly criticized India for committing a grave crime against humanity by revoking the special status of Kashmiris and attempting to erode the identity of the Kashmiri nation. He highlighted the plight of Kashmiris, with the occupying Indian army subjecting eight million Kashmiris to confinement in their own homes.

He expressed concern over the extrajudicial killings of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters and so-called search operations, while the Kashmiri leadership remained under arrest.

Despite facing atrocities, the spirit of freedom among Kashmiris remained resilient, he said.

Mohsin Naqvi extended the Pakistani nation's support and admiration for the unwavering efforts of Kashmiris. He emphasized that India's actions have exposed it as an oppressive and occupying state in the eyes of the world.

He lamented the indifference of the international community towards the crisis in IIOJ&K, urging them to awaken to the voice of the Kashmiri people.

The caretaker chief minister expressed hope that Kashmiri brothers andsisters would one day witness the dawn of freedom, insha'Allah.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Chief Minister World Army Punjab Jammu August 2019 Million

Recent Stories

During her participation in UNSC meeting, Noura Al ..

During her participation in UNSC meeting, Noura Al Kaabi discusses enhancing bil ..

29 minutes ago
 realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Le ..

Realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Leap Up” Spirit

52 minutes ago
 Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 cro ..

Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 crore Myositis treatment  

1 hour ago
 ‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N react ..

‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N reacts to Imran Khan’s conviction ..

1 hour ago
 CCI approves digital population, housing census 20 ..

CCI approves digital population, housing census 2023 results

1 hour ago
 ‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special messa ..

‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special message to his supporters before ar ..

2 hours ago
UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

2 hours ago
 UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors ..

UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors for climate action ahead of C ..

2 hours ago
 PCB plans to send psychologist with national crick ..

PCB plans to send psychologist with national cricket team players to India

3 hours ago
 Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observi ..

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observing Youm-e-Istehsaal today

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Po ..

Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Police &amp; Fire Games

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan