August 11 observed to pay tribute to minority community for their services; Giyan Chand

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Giyan Chand Essrani on Thursday said August 11 was observed as the National Day of Minorities to pay tribute to the minority community for their services in the establishment of Pakistan and nation building.

In his message on the National Day of Minorities, Giyan Chand said minority community was an integral part of the country.

"We consider the land as our mother and Pakistan is our mother. We are proud of our country", he said.

The minister said Hindu, Sikh, Christian and Parsi communities hadban important role in the development of the country.

He said Pakistan was a safe country for minorities. In case of doubts, one should observe the plight of the minorities in the world's largest democracy India.

Giyan Chand Essrani credited his party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for announcing the national day of minorities. He added that his party PPP had always struggled for the rights of minorities.