August 11 occasion to renew commitment to protect minorities' rights: Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said August 11 was an occasion to renew our commitment to protect the rights of minorities.

In a statement released here on Thursday, he said minorities have all kinds of legal rights in Pakistan.

The founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had guaranteed the protection of the rights of minorities in the country, Barrister said.

The minority community enjoyed complete freedom to lead their lives according to their religion, the administrator said.

Minorities had an important role in the development and prosperity of Sindh province and Pakistan, he recounted.

Five percent quota is reserved for minorities in government jobs, he said, adding that seats had n reserved for minorities in the Senate, National and Provincial Assemblies.

He expressed hope that people belonging to minority communities would continue to play their role in the development of the country.