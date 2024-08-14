August 12 Celebrated With Traditional Zeal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The 77th Independence Day was celebrated with traditional favour and zeal across Sialkot district on Wednesday.
The day dawned with special prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country. To mark the day, the main event of Independence day was held at Jinnah Hall Fort, Sialkot.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sialkot,Muhammad Zulqarnain participated as chief guest.
The ceremony was attended by Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt,Chaudhary Faisal Ikram, Administrator Municipal Corporation Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar, educationist Ashiq Hussain Siddiqui besides a large number of students and citizens.
Addressing to the participants of the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner (DC),Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that Pakistan was the gift of God, the Muslims of the subcontinent were forced to live a very poor life under the British Empire and non-Muslims were appointed in all important positions.
It was the fruitful result of freedom that not only Muslims are completely enjoying freedom, but they have all the opportunities to move forward in life.
Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said that Pakistan was the interpretation of Surah Rahman which Allah Almighty has blessed with all blessings.
PML-N MPA Muhammad Manshaullah said that living nations protect their freedom and are grateful for it.
He said that one person will plant a tree under “Plant for Pakistan” campaign to celebrate independence this year and play your part in protecting the country from climate change.
Earlier, a flag hoisting ceremony was performed at Jinnah Hall Fort and personnel of Punjab Police,Civil Defence Organization and Rescue 1122 saluted the national flag.
Later, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain,MPAs Muhammad Manshaullah Butt and Chaudhry Faisal Ikram planted saplings under “Plant for Pakistan” campaign at lawn there.
