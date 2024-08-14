Open Menu

August 12 Celebrated With Traditional Zeal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2024 | 01:10 PM

August 12 celebrated with traditional zeal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The 77th Independence Day was celebrated with traditional favour and zeal across Sialkot district on Wednesday.

The day dawned with special prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country. To mark the day, the main event of Independence day was held at Jinnah Hall Fort, Sialkot.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sialkot,Muhammad Zulqarnain participated as chief guest.

The ceremony was attended by Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt,Chaudhary Faisal Ikram, Administrator Municipal Corporation Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar, educationist Ashiq Hussain Siddiqui besides a large number of students and citizens.

Addressing to the participants of the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner (DC),Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that Pakistan was the gift of God, the Muslims of the subcontinent were forced to live a very poor life under the British Empire and non-Muslims were appointed in all important positions.

It was the fruitful result of freedom that not only Muslims are completely enjoying freedom, but they have all the opportunities to move forward in life.

Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said that Pakistan was the interpretation of Surah Rahman which Allah Almighty has blessed with all blessings.

PML-N MPA Muhammad Manshaullah said that living nations protect their freedom and are grateful for it.

He said that one person will plant a tree under “Plant for Pakistan” campaign to celebrate independence this year and play your part in protecting the country from climate change.

Earlier, a flag hoisting ceremony was performed at Jinnah Hall Fort and personnel of Punjab Police,Civil Defence Organization and Rescue 1122 saluted the national flag.

Later, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain,MPAs Muhammad Manshaullah Butt and Chaudhry Faisal Ikram planted saplings under “Plant for Pakistan” campaign at lawn there.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Poor Punjab Provincial Assembly Progress Independence Sialkot Rescue 1122 God Muslim Event All From

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

10 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

10 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

10 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

10 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

10 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

10 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

11 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

11 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

11 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

11 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan