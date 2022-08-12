UrduPoint.com

August 13 Last-date For Filing Nominations For By-election On 4 NA Seats

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2022 | 02:10 PM

August 13 last-date for filing nominations for by-election on 4 NA seats

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Tomorrow August 13 is last date for submission of nomination papers for by-election on four vacant National Assembly Constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The constituencies are included NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar and NA-45 Kurram, said a press release issued by the Provincial Election Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Friday.

According to the election scheduled announced for by-election in these constituencies, the list of candidates would be published on August 14, 2022 while scrutiny of the nomination papers would be completed till August 17, 2022. Polling would be held on September 25, 2022.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers could be filed till August 20, 2022 while election tribunal would make decisions on them till August 25.

The revised list of candidates would be released on August 26, 2022 and they can withdraw their nominations till August 27, 2022. Election symbols to candidates would be allotted on August 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, the priority list for women reserved seats of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf would also be submitted with office of the Returning Officer (Provincial Election Commissioner, Mohammad Farid Afridi) situated on Shami Road, Opposite Golf Club Gate No.2 during office hours tomorrow (August 13, 2022).

The final list for the candidates of women reserved seats would be released on August 29, 2022.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Road Mardan Charsadda August September Women Afridi Nomination Papers NA-22 NA-24 NA-31 NA-45

Recent Stories

Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision de ..

Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision declaring Parvez Elahi as Punjab ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to ..

Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to further cement bilateral ties

43 minutes ago
 realme Unveils its Production Process to its Commu ..

Realme Unveils its Production Process to its Community with a Visit to its Assem ..

50 minutes ago
 Camon 19 Neo - A must-buy Smartphone with all that ..

Camon 19 Neo - A must-buy Smartphone with all that you need

53 minutes ago
 Punjab Orange Line: Fares for aged, people with sp ..

Punjab Orange Line: Fares for aged, people with special needs, women, students c ..

1 hour ago
 PM's aide approaches LHC against PTI's gathering a ..

PM's aide approaches LHC against PTI's gathering at Lahore's Hockey Stadium

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.