August 14 most important day for nation: Nasir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Saturday said August 14 was a most important day for the nation.

Addressing a flag hoisting ceremony at Civic Center organized by Karachi Development Authority, he said we must not forget the great sacrifices rendered by our ancestors for achieving an independent country and we should make collective efforts for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said keeping in view the situation of COVID-19 every citizen should also follow the SOPs to stop the advancement of pandemic.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah along with Special Assistant to Chief Minister Waqar Mehdi hoisted the national flag and also planted a sapling in lawn of Civic Center.

KDA Director General, senior officers of the Authority, Sindh Building Control Authority Director General and citizens attended the flag hoisting ceremony.