August 14 Reminds Us Sacrifices Of Our Elders: Hamza Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Saturday said that the Independence Day was the day of renewal which reminds us of the sacrifices of our elders who gave us a free and independent country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Saturday said that the Independence Day was the day of renewal which reminds us of the sacrifices of our elders who gave us a free and independent country. Their sacrifices should be appreciated and everyone should play their role for the security, sovereignty and development of Pakistan, he said and added that anti-peace elements were targeting innocent people on the occasion of Independence Day who wanted to destabilize the peace in the area.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the Independence Day rally in front of Quetta Press Club on Saturday. The participants of the rally were holding Pakistani flags and placards with slogans in favor of Pakistan.

Hamza Khan Nasir said, August 14th along with the renewal of the covenant, reminds us that our forefathers gave us this free country in exchange for innumerable sacrifices in making this holy land.

We have to work day and night to establish the people of our country with the modern world on political, social and scientific grounds so that we can build the country on the world map in the name of Kalima, he maintained.

He said, today, we have leaders who had made sacrifices to our young generation, including the struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the poetry of Allama Iqbal and the two national ideologies of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, Maulana Zafar Ali Khan in the field of journalism who installed the spirit of freedom was instilled in the Muslims.

"Our young generation should consider it as a beacon and follow in their footsteps and work day and night for development of the country", he underlined.

He said Pakistan Army and our forces personnel have sacrificed their lives against terrorism saying the day is not far when terrorists would be completely wiped out from the country.

