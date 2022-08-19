August 20 last-date for filing appeals against acceptance, rejection of nominations

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Election Commission (PEC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday appointed Returning Officers (ROs) to decide appeals against rejection of nomination papers of candidates in by-election on five vacant seats of National Assembly.

PEC has set Saturday (Today), August 20, 2022, as the last-date for filing appeals against acceptance and rejection of nomination papers of candidates, said the press release issued.

For disposing of these appeals, an Appellate Tribunal headed by Justice Ijaz Anwar of Peshawar High Court has been constituted.

Three women have filed nominations for one vacant women reserved seat, which have been accepted.

Similarly, 6 candidates have filed nominations from NA-22 Mardan, 9 candidates from NA-34 Charsadda.

All nominations have been declared correct while 10 candidates have filed nominations from NA-31 Peshawar and 17 candidates from NA-45 Kurram out of which one nomination was rejected on technical basis while the nomination of 9 candidates on NA-31 and 16 candidates on NA-45 have been declared correct.