August 4 to be marked for 'Junagadh' as part of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The August 04 is being marked the day when Government of Pakistan releases its new political map last year showing Junagadh as its integral part.

On the occasion, Dewan of Junagadh State Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali hailed the steps taken by the government and said that including Junagadh in Pakistan's new political map had infused a new spirit into the case of Junagadh, said a press release on Tuesday.

It has given a new ray of hope to the Junagadh community. It has also paved the way in reviving the issue internationally.

Nawab of Junagadh Nawab Muhammad Jahangir Khanji is leading the cause of Junagadh. We are determined to take our due right from illegal Indian occupation. Occupied Junagadh and Kashmir represent worst examples of colonialism even in 21st century.

Furthermore, these are incomplete agenda of partition of Indo-Pak subcontinent. International community has to step forward for resolution of such issues for sustainable peace in South Asia.

He further said that just like Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, diplomatic efforts should be accelerated to highlight the issue of Junagadh worldwide.

He further emphasized that Instrument of Accession and other historical evidence clearly justify Pakistan's stance on the issue of Junagadh.

However, it is very unfortunate that the case of Junagadh has not received due attention. We urge the international community especially the regional powers to give Junagadh its due right by practically completing the accession of Junagadh to Pakistan.

As in the legal domain, it is already a part of Pakistan and it will remain as Pakistan.