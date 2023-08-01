Open Menu

'August 5, 2019 Darkest Day In Kashmir History': Ghulam Azad

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 09:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Chairman of Peoples Political League, Ghulam Ahmed Azad, has said that August 5, 2019, is the darkest day in the history of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) when the Modi regime repealed Kashmir's special status and imposed a military siege in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ghulam Ahmed Azad in a statement in Srinagar said the Hindutva rulers in India are conspiring to change the demography of the territory by accommodating non-state residents to transform Kashmir into a completely Hindu territory.

He said India's unjust, undemocratic and unconstitutional actions have affected every aspect of the lives of the Kashmiri people. Thousands of Kashmiri youth, including Hurriyat activists, have been languishing in different jails of India and the territory, he lamented.

Ghulam Ahmed Azad said Jammu and Kashmir has now been turned into the biggest prison of the world, where millions of Indian forces have been deployed. The forces are protected under black laws like Public Safety Act (PSA) and Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), he added.

He said there is lawlessness and jungle rule in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the Indian forces are wreaking havoc on the Kashmiri people.

He maintained that despite Indian oppression, the morale of the Kashmiri people was high and the Kashmiri people were not going to accept the illegal domination of India in any case.

Ghulam Ahmed Azad also expressed concern over the silence of the international community and said that the United Nations should settle the lingering Kashmir dispute according to its own resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiripeople.

