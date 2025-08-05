August 5, 2019 Is Darkest Day In History Of Kashmiri People; Says Zubair
Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 09:18 PM
Former Caretaker Provincial Home Minister Balochistan Mir Zubair Khan Jamali Tuesday said that August 5, 2019 is the darkest day in the history of the Kashmiri people when India, through an unconstitutional and unilateral move, abolished the special status of occupied Kashmir and violated the rights of Kashmiris
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Former Caretaker Provincial Home Minister Balochistan Mir Zubair Khan Jamali Tuesday said that August 5, 2019 is the darkest day in the history of the Kashmiri people when India, through an unconstitutional and unilateral move, abolished the special status of occupied Kashmir and violated the rights of Kashmiris.
He expressed these views while talking to APP on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youm-i-Istehsal).
He said that Kashmir Exploitation Day is a day of solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers for the entire Pakistani nation and this day is a day of renewal of the resolve that Pakistan would continue to support the right of Kashmiris to self-determination at every forum.
Mir Zubair Khan Jamali said that India’s actions on August 5 are a violation of United Nations resolutions, international laws and human rights.
He called on the international community to take notice of Indian oppression and human rights violations against the Kashmiri people and play a role in getting them their legitimate rights.
He said that the people of Balochistan strongly condemned Indian atrocities in solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers.
The former caretaker Home Minister said that Pakistan is committed to resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions and would continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people.
