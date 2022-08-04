Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said on Thursday that India's August 5, 2019 move was a deep-rooted conspiracy to rob Kashmiris of their language, history and ethno-cultural identity

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said on Thursday that India's August 5, 2019 move was a deep-rooted conspiracy to rob Kashmiris of their language, history and ethno-cultural identity.

In his message on the eve of Youm e Istehsal, the AJK premier said that August 5, 2019 was the darkest day in Kashmir's recent history. On this day, the PM said that the India's apartheid regime stripped the region of its special status by abrogating article 370 and 35 A thereby holding hostage millions of Kashmiris at gun point.

"The steps taken by India on August 5, 2019 and afterwards were basically a part of a nefarious plan aimed at taking away from Kashmiris their identity, their language, their culture", the Pm said.

"All the ethno-religious communities living in Kashmir including Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists have realized now how India was snatching away from Kashmiris their lands and reducing them to second class citizens", the PM said.He said that the Modi government's unilateral move has undermined peace efforts in the region. "War clouds continue to hover over the region", he said.

The Prime Minister urged the United Nations, especially the P5 countries, to play their due role in resolving the Kashmir dispute peacefully and influence the government of India to create a conducive atmosphere for holding a referendum to allow Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination to determine their political future.

He said that the AJK government would continue to play its role to promote and project the Kashmir cause at international level.The PM also paid rich tributes to Kashmiri martyrs for laying down their precious lives for the noble cause of freedom.

Meanwhile, in a separate message Special Assistant on Information, Small Industries Corporation and Environment Mohammad Rafiq Nayer has said that August 5 was a darkest day in the history of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Terming the right to self determination as an inalienable right of the people of Kashmir, he said that according to the UN resolutions, the issue of Kashmir cannot be resolved against the will and wishes of the Kashmiris.

He said that the entire Pakistani nation, the people of Azad Kashmir and Kashmiris living abroad stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren.

He expressed the hope that the day was not far when Kashmiris will get freedom from the clutches of Indian imperialism. app/ahr