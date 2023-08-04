August 5, blackest day in history of IIOJK: Minister of State for Water Resources, Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Water Resources, Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha Friday said that August 5, 2019 is the blackest day in the history of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on which the Indian government revoked Article 370 and other related provisions from its constitution, scrapping the region's autonomy and splitting it into two federally administered territories.

In a message issued in connection with the Youm-e-Istehsal here on Friday, he said today the people of Pakistan including children, youths, women, elders are with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Bacha said that the PPP's founding chairman Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had said that they are ready to fight a 1000 years long war for the independence of Kashmiris.

He said that today our slogan is Kashmir will become Pakistan, which would definitely be achieved. He said that four years of Indian military siege in IIOJK will be completed on August 5, 2023.

He said that Youm-e-Istehsal is being observed to condemn the illegal, immoral and unconstitutional action of the Indian military siege in IIOJK and abolition of its special status.

The entire nation will send a message to its Kashmiri brothers that the people of Pakistan will always stand by them in the struggle for their just right of independence and against the atrocities of the Indian security forces.