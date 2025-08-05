August 5, darkest day in Kashmir history, says Danyal Ch

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry termed August 5 as the darkest day in Kashmir history.

He condemned India’s 2019 revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status saying it is an act that stripped Kashmiris of their rights and ignited a new wave of oppression.

Speaking at a ceremony regarding Youm e Istehsal at Viqar-un-Nisa College on Tuesday, Barrister Danyal reiterated

Pakistan’s uninterrupted political, diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmiri people. He highlighted that Indian forces are engaged in changing demography of the Kashmir which is never acceptable. He said that the sacrifices, courage and determination by the people of Kashmir would finally bring the independence of Kashmir.

The parliamentarian further reiterated that every Pakistani citizen stands with Kashmiris, emphasizing that their right to self-determination, in accordance with the United Nations resolutions, must be upheld.

“India can never suppress the Kashmiri spirit of freedom,” he asserted.

He condemned India’s closure of educational institutions for Kashmiri girls as a “cruel and inhumane” tactic. He stressed that Pakistan will continue to raise the Kashmir issue on every international platform, ensuring the world hears the Kashmiri people’s plight.

Danyal recalled the decisive victory of Pakistan Armed Forces against India's May aggression.

"The whole nation was united as a wall of steel during the operation of Bunyanum Marsoos to debunk the enemy's claims of regional superiority", he said.

Addressing Pakistan’s domestic challenges, Chaudhry rejected claims of economic default, highlighting that within one-and-a-half to two years, the country has stabilized. He credited his party’s focus on unity, progress, and stability, praising the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces and the resilience of the youth.

Encouraging students to write research papers on Kashmir and raise global awareness through social media, Barrister Danyal called on the younger generation to amplify Kashmiri voices and expose Indian atrocities.

He warned that a specific group was conspiring to undermine the state, accusing them of working on an anti-state agenda to weaken state institutions and misleading the youth. He urged the nation to stand united against such divisive elements.

The event was attended by National Assembly member Tahira Aurangzeb, Commissioner, Engineer Aamir Khattak, Hurriyat leader Tufail Altaf, Director Colleges Amjad Khattak, CEO education Tariq Mahmood, the college principal, faculty, students, civil society members, and representatives from various walks of life.