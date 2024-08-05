Open Menu

August 5: Indian PM Modi's Conspiracy To Uusurp Kashmiris Just Right To Freedom: Abdullah Gul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 09:07 PM

August 5: Indian PM Modi's conspiracy to uusurp Kashmiris just right to freedom: Abdullah Gul

Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanaan Pakistan (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul, expressing his views on Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir said that on August 5, Indian PM Modi hatched a criminal conspiracy to usurp the rights of Kashmiris by abrogating Article 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanaan Pakistan (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul, expressing his views on Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir said that on August 5, Indian PM Modi hatched a criminal conspiracy to usurp the rights of Kashmiris by abrogating Article 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution.

In a statement, he said the Article 370 of the Indian Constitution had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Kashmir is a disputed territory, which the United Nations will decide through a plebiscite of Kashmiris whether Kashmiris want to live with India or not," he said.

He said that on August 5, 2019, the Modi government violated international laws by suspending this article, adding, "the Indian army is unleashing unprecedented oppression on Kashmiris, but valiant Kashmiris are struggling for their right."

Abdullah Gul said that the Islamic organization and especially the United Nations should play their key role to restore the special status of Kashmir so that non-Kashmiri residents cannot settle there.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army United Nations Jammu August Criminals 2019 Government

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

9 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

10 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

10 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

10 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

10 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

11 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

11 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

11 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

11 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

11 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan