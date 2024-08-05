(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanaan Pakistan (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul, expressing his views on Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir said that on August 5, Indian PM Modi hatched a criminal conspiracy to usurp the rights of Kashmiris by abrogating Article 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution.

In a statement, he said the Article 370 of the Indian Constitution had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Kashmir is a disputed territory, which the United Nations will decide through a plebiscite of Kashmiris whether Kashmiris want to live with India or not," he said.

He said that on August 5, 2019, the Modi government violated international laws by suspending this article, adding, "the Indian army is unleashing unprecedented oppression on Kashmiris, but valiant Kashmiris are struggling for their right."

Abdullah Gul said that the Islamic organization and especially the United Nations should play their key role to restore the special status of Kashmir so that non-Kashmiri residents cannot settle there.