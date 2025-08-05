Open Menu

August 5 Is A Day Of Deep Pain For Every Pakistani: Azma Bokhari

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 09:18 PM

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that August 5 is a day of deep pain for every Pakistani, just as it is for the people of Kashmir. It stands as a symbol of Indian oppression, brutality, and the fascist mindset of the Modi regime

Speaking at a ceremony held at Alhamra Arts Council to mark Kashmir Exploitation Day, Azma Bokhari stated that the Kashmiri people have never bowed before oppression and never will. Their unwavering resolve, courage, and sacrifices will eventually bear fruit. She added, “When oppression exceeds all bounds, it is destined to perish — and the time has come for Indian tyranny to end.”

Recalling the events of May 7, she said that India made a provocative attempt, but Pakistan forced the enemy into retreat within hours. Today, she noted, India faces diplomatic isolation on the global stage. Azma Bokhari also praised the efforts of Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stating that during their leadership, Pakistan never allowed the Kashmir cause to be sidelined internationally.

She reminded the audience that even U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged that Kashmir is a disputed territory that requires a peaceful solution. Azma Bokhari warned that if India once again dares to make an aggressive move on Kashmir, Pakistan will not delay in exposing the truth to the international community.

Turning her attention to internal threats, she criticised disruptive elements working against the state: “While the entire nation is observing Kashmir Exploitation Day, a certain group remains busy conspiring against Pakistan.” She made it clear that the State of Pakistan is powerful enough to push back an enemy six times its size within a few hours, and a handful of miscreants cannot bring the state to its knees.

She urged the public to protect the next generation from toxic and divisive politics. “Keep your children away from the politics of chaos and violence,” she appealed. “Today is a day of solidarity with the Kashmiri people — do not let it be consumed by politics.”

In conclusion, Azma Bokhari saluted the sacrifices of Kashmiri women and paid homage to martyrs like Burhan Wani, saying that their legacy will never be forgotten. She affirmed that Kashmiris are moving steadily towards their goal, and Pakistan will continue to stand by them like a rock.

She also conveyed a message of complete solidarity from the Chief Minister of Punjab and the people of the province to the brave people of Kashmir.

