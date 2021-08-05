August 5 is the darkest day in history of Kashmir: Mengal

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) central leader and member of the Chief Minister's Committee Mir Muslehuddin Mengal Thursday said August 5, 2019 is the darkest day in the history of Kashmir.

Addressing a function organized to observe 'Youm-e-Istehsal', he said that August 05, when India ended the special status of Kashmir and deployed thousands of its troops in the valley, is the darkest day in the history of the region.

He said two years ago, Indian Prime Minister Modi abolished Articles 370 and 35A in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Mengal urged the international community to take notice of the grave human rights violations in IIOJ&K besides playing its role in resolving the long standing issue.

He said the United Nations should take steps to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions in order to maintain durable peace in South Asia.

He said that every individual of Balochistan stand with Kashmiris in this difficult time and also express solidarity with them through observing 'Youm-e-Istehsal' in the province.