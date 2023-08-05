Open Menu

August 5 Move Exposed India's Dual Secularism: CM Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2023 | 02:40 PM

August 5 move exposed India's dual secularism: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that August 05, 2019 move of Modi's government exposed the India's double standard about secularism before the world.

While terming Indian atrocities against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said that India's brutal actions were the dehumanizing move.

He said that the evil face of India had been exposed to the world.

The chief minister said that the international community would have to raise its voice against Indian brutalities in the IIOJK.

He said that IIOJK was an inevitable part of Pakistan and Pakistanis would become voice of IIOJK at all forums.

