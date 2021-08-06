August 5th is a slap in the face of so-called Hindutva DEMOCRACY Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that Pakistan will never leave innocent Kashmiris alone

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th Aug, 2021) Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that Pakistan will never leave innocent Kashmiris alone.

He said that Kashmiris have made innumerable sacrifices for independence. August 5th is a slap in the face of so-called Hindutva DEMOCRACY.

The whole world is celebrating Kashmir Exploitation Day today at the request of Pakistan.

The United Nations has ignored the Kashmir and Palestine issue to please the West. He added that the Pakistani Foreign Ministry had also released its new political map last year in which the status of Kashmir was enough to explain its position to the world. The Modi government is facing disgrace all over the world, including its isolation in the region.