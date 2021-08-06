UrduPoint.com

*August 5th Is A Slap In The Face Of So-called Hindutva DEMOCRACY Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 12:35 PM

*August 5th is a slap in the face of so-called Hindutva DEMOCRACY Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that Pakistan will never leave innocent Kashmiris alone

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th Aug, 2021) Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that Pakistan will never leave innocent Kashmiris alone.

He said that Kashmiris have made innumerable sacrifices for independence. August 5th is a slap in the face of so-called Hindutva DEMOCRACY.

The whole world is celebrating Kashmir Exploitation Day today at the request of Pakistan.

The United Nations has ignored the Kashmir and Palestine issue to please the West. He added that the Pakistani Foreign Ministry had also released its new political map last year in which the status of Kashmir was enough to explain its position to the world. The Modi government is facing disgrace all over the world, including its isolation in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Palestine Punjab Democracy Independence August All Government

Recent Stories

SC orders authorities to arrest culprits in Hindu ..

SC orders authorities to arrest culprits in Hindu temple attack

5 minutes ago
 PM lauds armed forces, police for internal and ext ..

PM lauds armed forces, police for internal and external challenges

36 minutes ago
 Pak-US relationship moving in right direction, say ..

Pak-US relationship moving in right direction, says Moeed Yusuf

43 minutes ago
 Celebrate Independence Day with OPPO – Avail the ..

Celebrate Independence Day with OPPO – Avail the Best Discounts at the Week Lo ..

1 hour ago
 HBL launches an industry first, a fully ERP integr ..

HBL launches an industry first, a fully ERP integrated QR payment solution

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th August 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.