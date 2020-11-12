UrduPoint.com
Augustine Appeals For More Caution During Smog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has appealed to the public to be more vigilant during the smog season, saying that the second wave of coronavirus could be more dangerous.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that citizens should not leave their homes unnecessarily and ensure the use of masks, avoid all such activities which could add pollution to environment.

Ejaz Alam appealed to people to reduce the use of vehicles during the smog season and try to use two or more persons together as the smog is strengthened by the toxic fumes of the vehicles.

The provincial minister said that the Punjab government was utilizing all its resources to deal with Corona, but the people needed full cooperation.

He said that smart lockdown has started and in case of worsening of the situation, the government could take more steps as the first responsibility was to ensure the safety of lives and property of the people.

