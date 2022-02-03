UrduPoint.com

Augustine Asks Youth To Play Role In Interfaith Harmony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that youth were the valuable asset of the country and they should spread the message of peace and brotherhood through their actions

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that youth were the valuable asset of the country and they should spread the message of peace and brotherhood through their actions. He was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function of the International Interfaith Week organized by Action Against Poverty and the district administration here Thursday.

The minister said that the youth should play their role to remove intolerance from the region. Member Provincial Assembly Youdester Chauhan, Father Iftikhar Moon, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Khichi, Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, Social Worker Nathu Shaheen, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Uzair, Amjad Shani, Shahid Ali Khan, Surgeon Ram, social workers, students and members of civil society were present on the occasion.

Member Provincial Assembly Youdester Chauhan on the occasion, congratulated Action Against Poverty and district administration on the completion of this project. Project Manager Yasser Arafat told about the steps taken by Action Against Poverty and District Administration Bahawalpur to promote peace, tolerance and harmony in Bahawalpur through the Peace Project. He said that in 10 Union Councils of Tehsil Bahawalpur and Tehsil Ahmadpur East, more than 100 youths have been given trainings. These trainings were related to arts and crafts including painting, poetry, music and theater. Executive Director Sarfraz Clement praised the district administration for the excellent organization of peace building project. He said that such activities for peace building in the country would be continued in future.

