Augustine Attends Christmas Ceremonies In City

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine attended various ceremonies to mark the Christmas in the provincial capital.

According to handout issued here on Monday, the minister reached General Hospital to cut a cake with Christian workers of the hospitals after than on the invitation of UC-84 President Chaudhry Mudassar Kamboh in the Pakistani Chowk Ichhra attended a special ceremony along with MPA Haroon Imran Gill. He cut the cake and also distributed eatables to the deserving minorities.

The Minister addressing the community, said that minorities had complete freedom in Pakistan while in India minorities were struggling for their rights. He added that after more than 140 days in occupied Kashmir, the people of Kashmir were still deprived of all basic facilities and India continuously violated at line of control.

Later, the minister attended a ceremony at St Mary Madeline Church Cantt and cut a cake with community, while addressing the Christian community, said that the rights of minorities being ensured in the PTI government but we all need to perform proactive role to promote the love & peace in the society.

He told the Christian community that Christmas markets have been set up across the province while 05 bazaars have been set up only in Lahore. Bazaars would be functional from December 22 to 24, while the duties of all relevant departments have been assigned to ensure supply and rates of all basic commodities.

