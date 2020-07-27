UrduPoint.com
Augustine Attends Condolence Reference

Mon 27th July 2020

Augustine attends condolence reference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Monday attended a condolence reference held here at Naulakha Church to acknowledge the services of Father Francis Nadeem for the peace and community.

Francis Nadeem was died in due to heart attack on 3rd July. Archbishop of Lahore Sebastian Francis Shaw, Pastor Majeed Abel, numerous priests and others were also present in the conference.

Ijaz Alam Augustine in his address said, "No doubt we all have lost a wonderful priest and friar, who humbly served the community and also reached people of other faiths with the Christian message of peace and love." He said that Francis Nadeem was famous in relation developing among people of different faiths and always worked to spread the message of peace and love in all corners of the Country.

" The minister said that his vision was to promote and strengthen peace and harmony in Pakistan. As a man of peace and dialogue, he inspired countless people who were actively working for the same cause in Pakistan.

Archbishop of Lahore Sebastian Francis Shaw said that Francis Nadeem was known, appreciated and loved not only among Christians, but also among faithful of other religions.

Other participants also paid tribute to Fr. Francis and said that he worked for his community, adding that he had set a good example while fulfilling responsibilities assigned to him.

