Augustine attends memorial services at Youhanabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine said the entire nation, especially the Christian community, could not forget the incidents of Youhanabad and Christchurch mosque in New Zealand.

He said while attending a memorial service at Youhanabad to pay tributes to sacrifices rendered by religious minorities and the Muslim community in New Zealand. MPAs Haroon Imran Gill, Peter Gill, senior PTI leaders and religious scholars were also present.

The minister said: "Pakistan is our beloved motherland and is a moral duty for all of us to work for the betterment of country".

He added in the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), religious minorities were enjoying equal rights.

The Punjab government was ensuring all possible measures for the protection of religious minorities, he saidand added that Youhanabad would be made a model locality with a package of Rs 300 million. The minister also appealed to the citizens to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19 and wearface masks to remain safe from this virus.