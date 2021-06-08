Augustine condemns attack on Pakistani-origin family in Ontario

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has strongly condemned the attack on a Pakistani family in the south of Canada's Ontario province.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said that hearts of every community living across the Pakistan saddened due to the tragic incident of how a terrorist trampled four members of the same Pakistani family under the truck in the name of Islamphobia and as a result four innocent people lost their lives while a child was seriously injured.

Expressing heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family, he prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and speedy recovery of the injured child.

The provincial minister further said that effective measures were needed globally to preventsuch incidents.