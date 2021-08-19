Augustine condemns cracker attack in Bahawalnagar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine Thursday strongly condemned the incident of cracker attack on Ashura procession in Bahawalnagar.

He described the incident as a nefarious attempt by the mischievous elements for fanning sectarianism and creating disturbance in the county.

The minister said the anti-Pakistan elements wanted to create chaos during Muharram, but such cowardly acts of terrorism cannot dampen our spirits. He added that the whole nation was united against terrorism and stood behind the country's armed forces and the law enforcement institutions.