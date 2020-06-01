UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Augustine Condemns India Over Pak Diplomats Expulsion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:26 PM

Augustine condemns India over Pak diplomats expulsion

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HRMA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has strongly condemned the Indian government for expelling two Pakistani High Commission officials without any reasons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HRMA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has strongly condemned the Indian government for expelling two Pakistani High Commission officials without any reasons.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that India violated the diplomatic norms and also rules of humanity, as the letter received by the Pakistan High Commission office did not mention any immoral or non-diplomatic activities of the two officials.

The minister said that Pakistani officials were abducted in New Delhi on false charges and tortured to get the charges accepted. He said that was a violation of the human rights as well as the Geneva Convention.

Related Topics

Pakistan India New Delhi Geneva Government

Recent Stories

KIZAD opens largest rest, refuelling facility in r ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan witnesses 0.32 per cent increase in infla ..

13 minutes ago

SEDD completes over 37,000 transactions in three m ..

16 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah sets requirements for reopening res ..

31 minutes ago

June, 3 World Bicycle Day: a short history

36 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal accuses PM Khan of breaking down confi ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.