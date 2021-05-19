(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine strongly condemning the Israeli aggression in Palestine, said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was on a visit to different countries to play a proactive role to stop the Israeli aggression in Palestine.

He was stated this during a conference to express solidarity with Palestine organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Religious Affairs Wing Central Punjab here on Wednesday. Party Lahore President Ghulam Mohiuddin, Additional General Secretary Irfan Hussain, Allama Asghar Arif Chishti, Archbishop Sebastian Shah and dignitaries of all religions sects attended the conference. A unanimous declaration against Israeli aggression was also presented at the conference.

The minister said the purpose of today's gathering was to express solidarity with Palestinians. He further said that four months ago, Israeli soldiers entered the holy place where Jesus Christ was born, disrespecting the place, 150 people were martyred and still from the 27th night of Ramadan, a vicious cycle of oppression and the worst violations of human rights began that never ceased and cannons and tanks were shelling.

Hundreds of people, Palestinian youth, children, the elderly and women, have been martyred as warplanes have been targeting Palestinian settlements and residential areas, he said.

He maintained that thousands have been seriously injured and thousands have been displaced while it would be fair to say that Israel's ugly face had been exposed to the world and the internationalcommunity must take immediate notice of the Israeli aggression and stop brutality in Palestine.

A special prayer for the freedom of Kashmir and Palestine was also arranged at the end of the conference.