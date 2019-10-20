UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Augustine Condemns Unprovoked Indian Firing At LoC

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 05:50 PM

Augustine condemns unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has condemned the unprovoked firing in the Jora, Shah Kot and Noseri sectors by the Indian Army.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the minister paid tribute to Army martyrs and civilian, who lost their precious lives due to unprovoked firing by Indian Army.

The minister said that in response, Pak Army destroyed Indian camps and killed nine Indian soldiers, which was a clear message that Pak Army could cross all boundaries to protect the lives and properties of its people.

He also backed the statement of DG ISPR regarding invite UN observers and media representatives to visit the Line of Control (LoC) to see truth with their own eyes.

The minister prayed for quick recovery of the injured. He said that the entire nation is breathing in the open air due to sacrifices of martyrs.

Related Topics

India Injured Firing Army United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Punjab ISPR Visit Sunday Media All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority attends MIPCOM in F ..

21 minutes ago

20 leading South Korean companies confirm particip ..

2 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi&#039;s Arts Centre announces new lin ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi wins &#039;Best Destination - Middle Eas ..

3 hours ago

UAE continues to support displaced people in Dhale ..

5 hours ago

UAE-wide celebrations to mark One Year to Go until ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.