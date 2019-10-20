Augustine condemns unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has condemned the unprovoked firing in the Jora, Shah Kot and Noseri sectors by the Indian Army.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the minister paid tribute to Army martyrs and civilian, who lost their precious lives due to unprovoked firing by Indian Army.

The minister said that in response, Pak Army destroyed Indian camps and killed nine Indian soldiers, which was a clear message that Pak Army could cross all boundaries to protect the lives and properties of its people.

He also backed the statement of DG ISPR regarding invite UN observers and media representatives to visit the Line of Control (LoC) to see truth with their own eyes.

The minister prayed for quick recovery of the injured. He said that the entire nation is breathing in the open air due to sacrifices of martyrs.