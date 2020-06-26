UrduPoint.com
Augustine Condoles Death Of Munawar Hassan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 04:09 PM

Augustine condoles death of Munawar Hassan

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) on Friday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of former Amir of Jamat-e-Islami Syed Munawar Hassan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) on Friday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of former Amir of Jamat-e-Islami Syed Munawar Hassan.

In his condolence message, the minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Ijaz Alam paid tribute to Syed Munawar Hassan for his political services,adding that he always spoke for the rights of people.

