Augustine Condoles Death Of Rauf Tahir

Mon 04th January 2021 | 04:01 PM

Augustine condoles death of Rauf Tahir

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of senior journalist and columnist Abdul Rauf Tahir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of senior journalist and columnist Abdul Rauf Tahir.

In his condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and paid tributes to the services oflate Journalist.

The minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

